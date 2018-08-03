Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TACO. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Del Taco Restaurants from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.06.

NASDAQ TACO traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. 11,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $497.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of -0.09. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $15.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $117.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Del Taco Restaurants news, CEO John D. Jr. Cappasola sold 7,500 shares of Del Taco Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $104,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 506,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,313.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Walsh acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $519,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,052.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,532,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 207,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 317.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 429,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 326,600 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Del Taco Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Del Taco Restaurants by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 129,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of January 2, 2018, it operated 312 company-operated and 252 franchise-operated Del Taco restaurants located in 14 states, including 1 franchise-operated unit in Guam.

