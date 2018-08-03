DeDora Capital Inc. Takes $309,000 Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $85,026,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16,614.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 379,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 377,322 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 16,150.9% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 312,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 311,067 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 142.6% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 527,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,088,000 after acquiring an additional 309,773 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 248.8% in the first quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,252,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 8,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $1,310,002.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,122,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 81,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $12,778,290.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 118,939 shares of company stock worth $18,698,946. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy opened at $169.45 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings . NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $144.70 and a 12-month high of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $79.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.24.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.27%.

Several analysts have commented on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

