Decatur Capital Management Inc. Sells 750 Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 123,441 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Total System Services accounts for about 2.1% of Decatur Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Decatur Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Total System Services worth $10,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Total System Services by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Total System Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 258,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,265,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Total System Services by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 193,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,388,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Total System Services by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Total System Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,269 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Total System Services alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on TSS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Total System Services from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Total System Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

NYSE:TSS opened at $93.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Total System Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $97.82.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $956.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.79 million. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Total System Services Company Profile

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Total System Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total System Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.