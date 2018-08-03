Decatur Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NTAP)

Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 72,025 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $4,465,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in NetApp during the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in NetApp by 9.3% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,879 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NTAP shares. TheStreet upgraded NetApp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on NetApp to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Argus raised their price target on NetApp to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.11.

NTAP stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $83.14. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NetApp had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 5th. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

In other NetApp news, VP Joel D. Reich sold 23,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,564,873.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,956.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 36,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total transaction of $3,003,872.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,262,002.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,433 shares of company stock worth $17,726,193. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share date on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

