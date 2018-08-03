DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.
Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 328,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $50.57.
DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile
DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.
Featured Story: Diversification in Your Portfolio
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.