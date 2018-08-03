DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (DBVT) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S (NASDAQ:DBVT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DBVT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.90. 328,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,485. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $50.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,707,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,942,000 after acquiring an additional 247,523 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 136,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after buying an additional 36,798 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 842.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 133,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 119,119 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 182.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 816,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after buying an additional 527,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 140,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.11% of the company’s stock.

DBV TECHNOLOGIE/S Company Profile

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults.

