DavidsTea (DTEA) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) have trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DavidsTea earned a news sentiment score of 0.05 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9283360061737 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

DTEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 price target on DavidsTea and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised DavidsTea from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th.

Shares of DavidsTea remained flat at $$2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 11,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,338. DavidsTea has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

DavidsTea (NASDAQ:DTEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. DavidsTea had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $35.93 million during the quarter. analysts forecast that DavidsTea will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

DavidsTea Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a retailer of specialty tea in Canada and the United States. The company offers approximately 135 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, and accessories; and food, as well as tea beverages, such as hot or iced tea, and tea lattes. It provides loose-leaf tea in white, green, oolong, black, pu'erh, mate, rooibos, and herbal tea categories.

