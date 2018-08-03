David L. Roland Sells 1,744 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Stock

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $34,409.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Diamond Offshore Drilling opened at $18.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.15. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 9,629,654 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $141,171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,810,868 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after purchasing an additional 497,490 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,934 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $34,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,342,386 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 246,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 805,350 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after purchasing an additional 359,453 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

