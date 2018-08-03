David L. Roland Sells 1,744 Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Stock

Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $34,409.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Diamond Offshore Drilling opened at $18.51 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.15. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $268.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.83 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. research analysts forecast that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen set a $16.00 target price on Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.
About Diamond Offshore Drilling
Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.
