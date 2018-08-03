Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Upgraded to Hold by BidaskClub

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $52.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.44. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $37.85 and a 12-month high of $63.21.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.57 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 25.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total transaction of $97,060.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Jenkins sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total transaction of $1,117,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,326 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,007.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,700 shares of company stock worth $5,342,650. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,997 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 533.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,855,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,477 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4,869.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,257,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,167 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,123,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,524,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

