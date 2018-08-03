Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (PLAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

PLAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.56.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment traded up $0.42, reaching $49.93, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 2,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,873. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $37.85 and a one year high of $63.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.40.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.83% and a net margin of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, COO Margo Lynn Manning sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $97,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,153.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,700 shares of company stock valued at $5,342,650. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.