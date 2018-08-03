Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,246,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 219,339 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.63% of Darden Restaurants worth $347,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. TLP Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 761.3% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI opened at $108.77 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $112.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.18.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $242,777.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricardo Cardenas sold 10,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.86, for a total value of $1,161,100.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,169,470.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

