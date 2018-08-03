Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 3,470 Shares of First Bancorp (FBNC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FBNC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 31,378 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 203,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after buying an additional 52,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after buying an additional 27,546 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 15,542 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. 62.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James cut First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

First Bancorp opened at $42.44 on Friday, according to Marketbeat . First Bancorp has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $43.13. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 26.25%. The business had revenue of $67.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.24 million. research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

In other First Bancorp news, President Michael Goodwin Mayer bought 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.94 per share, with a total value of $131,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 30,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,457.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.16 per share, for a total transaction of $130,696.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 129,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

