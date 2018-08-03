Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,225 Shares of Avangrid Inc (AGR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avangrid Inc (NYSE:AGR) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Avangrid worth $8,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Avangrid by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 152.2% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Avangrid by 125.0% during the first quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 13,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter valued at $281,000. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Avangrid in a report on Friday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Avangrid from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. ValuEngine lowered Avangrid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on Avangrid from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Avangrid in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Avangrid stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. Avangrid Inc has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.07.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.07). Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Avangrid’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Avangrid Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Avangrid’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.64%.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc operates as an energy services holding company in the United States. It engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity, as well as distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company delivered electricity to approximately 2.2 million electric utility customers, as well as natural gas to approximately 1 million natural gas public utility customers; and owned approximately 67.5 billion cubic feet of net working gas storage capacity.

