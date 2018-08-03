Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,766 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 68.1% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 45,855 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 15.6% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,706 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Intuit by 16.2% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 13,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit in the first quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $205.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.29.

Shares of Intuit opened at $205.73 on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com . The stock has a market cap of $52.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.60 and a 1 year high of $219.46.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.68 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 79.36% and a net margin of 20.39%. Intuit’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In other news, Chairman Scott D. Cook sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $19,692,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 3,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.21, for a total value of $796,909.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,277 shares of company stock worth $65,648,052. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The company's Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies.

