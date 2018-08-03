DA Davidson Comments on Heritage Commerce Corp.’s FY2018 Earnings (HTBK)

Heritage Commerce Corp. (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2018 earnings estimates for Heritage Commerce in a research note issued on Monday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s FY2019 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.24). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

HTBK has been the topic of several other research reports. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. ValuEngine raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Heritage Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $15.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.54. Heritage Commerce has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

In other news, Director Jack W. Conner sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $390,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock worth $552,110. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBK. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000. Hancock Holding Co. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. 69.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

