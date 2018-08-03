CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX) Trading Up -0.2%

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX)’s share price was up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.50. Approximately 16,316 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 526,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.55.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $40.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CytomX Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.
The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.04.
In related news, CFO Debanjan Ray sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $67,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,415.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean A. Mccarthy sold 13,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $305,677.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,577 shares of company stock worth $692,875 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. 76.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 anti-cancer target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel tumor antigen; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.
