Cytokinetics (CYTK) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.21

Shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.21 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 18764 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CYTK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Sunday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cytokinetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

The stock has a market cap of $382.09 million, a P/E ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a current ratio of 8.95.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 million. equities research analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,462.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total transaction of $26,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,799.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $109,905 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 123,031 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 397,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $360,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cytokinetics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 84,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

