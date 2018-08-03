CyrusOne (CONE) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-3.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.03 million.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $63.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. CyrusOne has a one year low of $43.49 and a one year high of $65.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $196.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.97%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CONE shares. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Monday, April 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyrusOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on CyrusOne and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.21.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

