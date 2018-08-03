Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Sells 948 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,352 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 2.7% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HON. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $114,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.41.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 314,725 shares in the company, valued at $47,271,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock worth $19,788,828 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $155.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

