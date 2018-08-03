Cwm LLC Purchases New Position in Bruker Co. (BRKR)

Cwm LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,024,000. Cwm LLC owned about 0.09% of Bruker at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 501.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new stake in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Bruker by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BRKR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bruker from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bruker stock opened at $33.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.17. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.10 million. Bruker had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 27.04%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. research analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry systems; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

