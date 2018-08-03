CVD Equipment (CVV) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media headlines about CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CVD Equipment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.7103888113407 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CVV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.27. 23,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.80. CVD Equipment has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

CVD Equipment (NASDAQ:CVV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.15 million for the quarter. CVD Equipment had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 11.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered CVD Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

About CVD Equipment

CVD Equipment Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and process solutions used to develop and manufacture materials and coatings for research and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, CVD/First Nano and SDC. The company offers chemical vapor deposition systems for use in the research, development, and manufacture of aerospace and medical components, semiconductors, LEDs, carbon nanotubes, nanowires, solar cells, and other industrial applications; and rapid thermal processing systems for use in implant activation, oxidation, silicide formation, and other processes.

