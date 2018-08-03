CV Sciences (CVSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.

Shares of CV Sciences opened at $2.84 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.31.

CV Sciences Company Profile

CV Sciences, Inc operates as a life science company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Products. The company focuses on developing and commercializing prescription drugs utilizing synthetic cannabidiol (CBD) as the active pharmaceutical ingredient. Its initial drug candidate is CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine for the treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction.

