CV Sciences (CVSI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter. CV Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 16.05%.
Shares of CV Sciences opened at $2.84 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CV Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.31.
CV Sciences Company Profile
