Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Linda Anne Stromme Sells 10,225 Shares of Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Linda Anne Stromme sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.65, for a total value of C$313,396.25.

Shares of Currency Exchange International traded up C$0.06, reaching C$30.85, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.33 million during the quarter.

About Currency Exchange International

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

