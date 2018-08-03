Currency Exchange International Corp (CXI) Director Linda Anne Stromme Sells 10,225 Shares of Stock

Currency Exchange International Corp (TSE:CXI) Director Linda Anne Stromme sold 10,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.65, for a total value of C$313,396.25.

Shares of Currency Exchange International traded up C$0.06, reaching C$30.85, during trading on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. Currency Exchange International Corp has a 12 month low of C$22.50 and a 12 month high of C$31.77.

Currency Exchange International (TSE:CXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$11.33 million during the quarter.

Currency Exchange International, Corp. provides currency exchange and related products in the United States and Canada. Its services include foreign currency exchange, traveler's cheques, multi-currency prepaid cards, foreign check clearing, issuing foreign bank drafts, and international wire transfers.

