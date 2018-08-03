Cummins (CMI) PT Raised to $157.00 at Bank of America

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $154.00 to $157.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $165.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Cummins to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.52.

NYSE:CMI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.49. The company had a trading volume of 109,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,511,510. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins has a 52 week low of $129.90 and a 52 week high of $194.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. analysts expect that Cummins will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cummins by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after buying an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cummins by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Cummins by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its position in shares of Cummins by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after purchasing an additional 6,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 38,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

