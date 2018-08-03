Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Takes Position in Wyndham Destinations (WYND)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth $157,000.

Shares of WYND opened at $46.42 on Friday. Wyndham Destinations has a one year low of $42.95 and a one year high of $57.67.

Wyndham Destinations (NASDAQ:WYND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WYND. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Monday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Wyndham Destinations from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Wyndham Destinations in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

Wyndham Destinations Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality services and products. It operates through three business segments: Hotel Group, Destination Network, Vacation Ownership, and Corporate and Other. The Hotel Group segment franchises hotels in the upscale, upper midscale, midscale, economy, and extended stay segments; and provides hotel management services for full-service and select limited-service hotels.

