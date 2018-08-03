Ctrip.Com International (CTRP) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Ctrip.com International, Ltd. is a leading travel service provider of hotel accommodations, airline tickets and packaged-tours in China. Ctrip aggregates information on hotels and flights and enables customers to make informed and cost-effective hotel and flight bookings. Ctrip targets primarily business and leisure travelers in China who do not travel in group. These travelers form a traditionally under-served yet fast-growing segment of the China travel industry. Ctrip has experienced substantial growth and become one of the best-known travel brands in China. “

Get Ctrip.Com International alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Ctrip.Com International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Ctrip.Com International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Ctrip.Com International from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.62.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRP traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,195,526. Ctrip.Com International has a 12-month low of $40.13 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a PE ratio of 69.61, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.44. Ctrip.Com International had a return on equity of 4.55% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. research analysts expect that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Ctrip.Com International by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 79,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 10,865 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 30.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 66,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 15,345 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 85.9% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 224,300 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 83.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,768,000 after purchasing an additional 134,487 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 19.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,538,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,703,000 after purchasing an additional 247,142 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ctrip.Com International

Ctrip.com International, Ltd. operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and real-time flight status.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ctrip.Com International (CTRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ctrip.Com International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ctrip.Com International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.