CSX Co. (CSX) is Altman Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 49.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. CSX comprises about 2.6% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 254.1% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 6,305,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,298,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524,823 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter worth $50,306,000. Alleghany Corp DE boosted its position in shares of CSX by 20.9% during the first quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,180,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,577,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,455,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,209,000 after acquiring an additional 783,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CSX by 35.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,878,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,628,000 after acquiring an additional 487,682 shares during the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $71.09 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a net margin of 53.27% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSX. Scotiabank set a $65.00 target price on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CSX from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “$69.00” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CSX from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CSX from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.45.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

