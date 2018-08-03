CSX Co. (CSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the transportation company on Friday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%.

CSX has raised its dividend by an average of 7.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. CSX has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect CSX to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.13. The company had a trading volume of 308,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,746,596. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. CSX has a 52 week low of $48.00 and a 52 week high of $72.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.15. CSX had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSX. BidaskClub raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank set a $79.00 price target on CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CSX from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of CSX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.45.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

