CSW Industrials (CSWI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CSWI. BidaskClub cut CSW Industrials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price target on CSW Industrials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CSW Industrials from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CSW Industrials has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.00.

Shares of CSW Industrials stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $52.45. 97,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.24. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $37.80 and a 52 week high of $56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.84.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $89.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.88 million. CSW Industrials had a positive return on equity of 12.41% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other CSW Industrials news, Chairman Joseph B. Armes sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $228,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,272. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSWI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 861,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,582,000 after purchasing an additional 13,516 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with specialty chemicals and other products.

