Crystal Clear (CCT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $100.00

Crystal Clear (CURRENCY:CCT) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Crystal Clear has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Crystal Clear has a total market cap of $161,484.00 and $100.00 worth of Crystal Clear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crystal Clear token can currently be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000414 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003477 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00012379 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013365 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00385506 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00187210 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000212 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Crystal Clear Token Profile

Crystal Clear was first traded on July 31st, 2017. Crystal Clear ‘s total supply is 6,924,060 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,223,973 tokens. The Reddit community for Crystal Clear is /r/CrystalClearToken . Crystal Clear ‘s official website is crystal-clear.io . Crystal Clear ‘s official Twitter account is @CCS_Crystal

Buying and Selling Crystal Clear

Crystal Clear can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crystal Clear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crystal Clear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crystal Clear using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

