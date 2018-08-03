Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (SPG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $4,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 172,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $772,000. Investec Asset Management PTY Ltd bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $3,096,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 105,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the period. Finally, First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 24,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,231,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPG opened at $176.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.57. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $145.78 and a 1 year high of $178.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 55.59% and a net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.58%.

In related news, CAO Steven K. Broadwater sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.28, for a total value of $146,270.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,734 shares in the company, valued at $295,265.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$170.72” rating and set a $194.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.69.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

