Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $4.98 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 147.3% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 140,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $22,433,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 297,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,561,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $1,523,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,520,889.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,011 shares of company stock valued at $31,950,578. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $177.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $136.50 and a 1-year high of $183.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $752.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.86 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 15.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VRTX. BidaskClub cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Argus set a $172.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

