Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 797 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.4% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Zacks Investment Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $494.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total transaction of $9,201,577.80. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at $46,085,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Joel D. Baxter sold 2,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.21, for a total value of $1,132,782.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,405.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $12,470,217. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $438.37 on Friday. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 12 month low of $326.68 and a 12 month high of $450.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 46.68% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.52 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.11%.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

