Critical Survey: Arsanis (ASNS) vs. CytRx (CYTR)

Arsanis (NASDAQ: ASNS) and CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arsanis and CytRx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arsanis N/A N/A -$33.87 million ($16.23) -0.14 CytRx $100,000.00 396.95 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.78

Arsanis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CytRx. CytRx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arsanis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arsanis and CytRx, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arsanis 0 3 1 0 2.25 CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00

Arsanis currently has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,025.93%. CytRx has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Given Arsanis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arsanis is more favorable than CytRx.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.6% of Arsanis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.7% of CytRx shares are held by institutional investors. 50.9% of Arsanis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.6% of CytRx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arsanis and CytRx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arsanis N/A N/A N/A CytRx N/A -137.27% -55.06%

Summary

Arsanis beats CytRx on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arsanis

Arsanis, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on applying monoclonal antibody (mAb) immunotherapies to address infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is ASN100, a mAb therapeutic in Phase II clinical development for the prevention of staphylococcus aureus pneumonia in mechanically ventilated patients. The company's preclinical pipeline comprises mAbs targeting various bacterial and viral pathogens, including respiratory syncytial virus. Arsanis, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

