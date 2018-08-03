Critical Contrast: Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) & NiSource (NI)

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) and NiSource (NYSE:NI) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. NiSource pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NiSource pays out 64.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Public Service Enterprise Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NiSource’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group $9.08 billion 2.85 $1.57 billion $2.93 17.47 NiSource $4.87 billion 1.82 $128.50 million $1.21 21.73

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than NiSource. Public Service Enterprise Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NiSource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Public Service Enterprise Group and NiSource, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group 0 7 9 0 2.56 NiSource 0 3 7 0 2.70

Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus target price of $52.68, indicating a potential upside of 2.89%. NiSource has a consensus target price of $26.70, indicating a potential upside of 1.56%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than NiSource.

Risk and Volatility

Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NiSource has a beta of 0.21, indicating that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of NiSource shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NiSource shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Public Service Enterprise Group and NiSource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group 21.68% 11.22% 3.62% NiSource 3.85% 9.85% 2.18%

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats NiSource on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and offers wholesale and transmission transaction services. The company serves approximately 3.5 million natural gas customers and 469,000 electricity customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, Maryland, Indiana, and Massachusetts. It also owns and operates three coal-fired electric generating stations with a net capability of 2,540 megawatts (MW), three gas-fired generating units with a net capability of 196 MW, and two hydroelectric generating plants with a net capability of 10 MW, as well as a combined cycle gas turbine plant with a net capability of 535 MW. The company was formerly known as NIPSCO Industries, Inc. and changed its name to NiSource Inc. in April 1999. NiSource Inc. was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana.

