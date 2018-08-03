Critical Contrast: CytRx (CYTR) & Fate Therapeutics (FATE)

CytRx (NASDAQ: CYTR) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CytRx alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CytRx and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CytRx 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fate Therapeutics 0 2 6 1 2.89

CytRx currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 323.73%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $16.71, indicating a potential upside of 66.81%. Given CytRx’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CytRx is more favorable than Fate Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

CytRx has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fate Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CytRx and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CytRx N/A -137.27% -55.06% Fate Therapeutics -1,143.99% -77.27% -54.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CytRx and Fate Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CytRx $100,000.00 396.95 -$34.98 million ($1.52) -0.78 Fate Therapeutics $4.11 million 128.87 -$42.95 million ($1.02) -9.82

CytRx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics. Fate Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CytRx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.7% of CytRx shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.6% of CytRx shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats CytRx on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CytRx Company Profile

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Aldoxorubicin, an improved version of anti-cancer drug doxorubicin out-licensed to NantCell, Inc. Aldoxorubicin is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of relapsed soft tissue sarcoma, as well as evaluating in various other cancer indications with unmet clinical need, including small-cell lung cancer. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; FT500 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; FT516 engineered iPSC-derived NK cell product candidate for the treatment of hematologic/solid tumors; and FT819 engineered chimeric antigen receptor 19 iPSC-derived T-cell product candidate for hematologic/solid tumors. The company's immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and FT300 iPSC-derived myeloid derived suppressor cell product candidate for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf engineered T-cell product candidates; a research collaboration partnership with the University of California San Diego to develop off-the-shelf chimeric antigen receptor-targeted natural killer cell cancer immunotherapies. It also has a strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CytRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.