Critical Analysis: Senomyx (SNMX) & Charles River Laboratories Intl. (CRL)

Senomyx (NASDAQ: SNMX) and Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Senomyx alerts:

Senomyx has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senomyx and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Senomyx $29.32 million 1.88 -$1.26 million ($0.03) -38.00 Charles River Laboratories Intl. $1.86 billion 3.27 $123.35 million $5.27 24.08

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has higher revenue and earnings than Senomyx. Senomyx is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Charles River Laboratories Intl., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Senomyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.8% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Senomyx shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Charles River Laboratories Intl. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Senomyx and Charles River Laboratories Intl., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senomyx 0 0 0 0 N/A Charles River Laboratories Intl. 0 5 8 0 2.62

Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a consensus target price of $120.46, suggesting a potential downside of 5.07%. Given Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Charles River Laboratories Intl. is more favorable than Senomyx.

Profitability

This table compares Senomyx and Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senomyx -5.66% -10.75% -7.06% Charles River Laboratories Intl. 6.78% 24.96% 9.02%

Summary

Charles River Laboratories Intl. beats Senomyx on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Senomyx Company Profile

Senomyx, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes flavor ingredients and natural high intensity sweeteners primarily for the packaged food, beverage, and ingredient supply industries in the United States. The company develops and/or commercializes sweet, savory and salt flavor ingredients, bitter blockers and cooling agents. It sells various flavor ingredients directly to flavor companies. The company has collaboration agreements with Ajinomoto Co., Inc.; Firmenich SA; and PepsiCo, Inc. Senomyx, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing). The RMS segment produces and sells research model strains primarily genetically and microbiologically defined purpose-bred rats and mice for use by researchers. This segment also provides a range of services to assist its clients in supporting the use of research models in research and screening non-clinical drug candidates comprising genetically engineered models and services, insourcing solutions, and research animal diagnostic services. The DSA segment offers early and in vivo discovery services for the identification of a druggable target through delivery of non-clinical drug and therapeutic candidates ready for safety assessment; and safety assessment services, which comprise bioanalysis, pharmacokinetics, drug metabolism, toxicology, and pathology services. The Manufacturing segment provides in vitro methods for conventional and rapid quality control testing of sterile and non-sterile biopharmaceuticals, and consumer products. It also offers specialized testing of biologics and devices that are outsourced by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and avian vaccine services that provide specific-pathogen-free fertile chicken eggs, SPF chickens, and diagnostic products used to manufacture vaccines. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology, agricultural and chemical, life science and veterinary medicine, and medical device companies; and contract research and contract manufacturing organizations, diagnostic and other commercial entities, hospitals, academic institutions, and government agencies. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Senomyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senomyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.