Criteo (CRTO) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) had its price objective decreased by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Thursday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Criteo from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Criteo from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Criteo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Criteo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.89.

NASDAQ CRTO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,578,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,997. Criteo has a 52 week low of $21.00 and a 52 week high of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Criteo had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $230.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Spilman sold 3,815 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $128,718.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $366,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $745,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 40,216 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients.

