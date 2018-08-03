Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $34.00 to $38.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. Crestwood Equity Partners traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.35, with a volume of 15025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.65.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CEQP. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crestwood Equity Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

In other news, SVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $203,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 36.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEQP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,266 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,310,000. Institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -31.42, a PEG ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $840.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -206.90%.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services.

