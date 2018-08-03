Creditbit Price Tops $0.0424 on Major Exchanges (CRB)

Creditbit (CURRENCY:CRB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Creditbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0424 or 0.00000567 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Livecoin. In the last week, Creditbit has traded down 23.1% against the dollar. Creditbit has a market cap of $707,418.00 and approximately $4,813.00 worth of Creditbit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.81 or 0.02821543 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00012713 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000470 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001485 BTC.

PACcoin ($PAC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003310 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004800 BTC.

Creditbit Token Profile

Creditbit (CRYPTO:CRB) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2015. Creditbit’s total supply is 16,692,130 tokens. The official website for Creditbit is www.creditbit.org . Creditbit’s official Twitter account is @creditbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditbit’s official message board is forum.creditbit.org

Creditbit Token Trading

Creditbit can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditbit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditbit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

