Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (USOI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn (NASDAQ:USOI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1403 per share on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st.

Shares of Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.16. 422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,538. Credit Suse X Links Crude Oil Etn has a 12 month low of $22.27 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

