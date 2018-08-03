Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (GLDI)

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn (NASDAQ:GLDI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share on Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 22.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ GLDI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,128. Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $9.48.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X Lnk Gld Cvr Call Etn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.