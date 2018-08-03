Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€73.00” Price Target for Safran (SAF)

Safran (EPA:SAF) received a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective from equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 17.33% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SAF. Deutsche Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Societe Generale set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Safran and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €101.10 ($118.94).

Safran opened at €88.30 ($103.88) on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Safran has a 1-year low of €67.17 ($79.02) and a 1-year high of €92.36 ($108.66).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

