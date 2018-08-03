Credit Suisse Group Raises Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) Price Target to $44.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acadia Healthcare currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.29.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.23. The stock had a trading volume of 35,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,007. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $765.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 8,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $366,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,585. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,125,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,726,000 after buying an additional 91,981 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 6,638,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,108,000 after buying an additional 454,924 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 41.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,031,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,955,000 after buying an additional 1,178,151 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 14.5% during the first quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,253,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,044,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,932,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities. The company operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, which offer evaluation and crisis stabilization of patients with severe psychiatric diagnoses; specialty treatment facilities, including residential recovery facilities, eating disorder facilities, and comprehensive treatment centers that provide continuum care for adults with addictive disorders and co-occurring mental disorders; and residential treatment centers, which treat patients with behavioral disorders in a non-hospital setting, including outdoor programs.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.