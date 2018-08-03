Credit Acceptance (CACC) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) had its target price increased by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a market underperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Credit Acceptance and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Acceptance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $327.78.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

NASDAQ CACC traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $446.00. The company had a trading volume of 201,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,980. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 33.69, a quick ratio of 22.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Credit Acceptance has a 1-year low of $256.27 and a 1-year high of $449.89.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $6.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.44 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $315.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.55 million. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 46.43% and a return on equity of 28.97%. equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance will post 25.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles A. Pearce sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.93, for a total transaction of $426,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas W. Busk sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $270,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,730 shares of company stock valued at $2,297,030. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACC. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 122.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 246,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $81,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 69.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.