Creative Planning Has $449,000 Stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,251,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $557,051,000 after purchasing an additional 140,956 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,020,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,795,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 55,262 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,029,384 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,187,000 after purchasing an additional 29,063 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 564.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 957,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,530,000 after purchasing an additional 813,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CFR shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Shares of CFR stock opened at $114.28 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.09 and a 12 month high of $121.66. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $322.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.89 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 13.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. research analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.17%.

In other news, insider Jimmy Stead sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total value of $540,349.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. It provides commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction, equipment, inventories and accounts receivable, and acquisition financing; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

