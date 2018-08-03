Creative Planning Has $416,000 Position in Cintas Co. (CTAS)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Cintas were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Advisors Corp grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Corp now owns 47,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 18,267.8% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 766,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,064,000 after purchasing an additional 762,499 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 9.1% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 658,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,842,000 after purchasing an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.9% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.6% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 172,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 67.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Thomas E. Frooman sold 11,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $2,023,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,926 shares in the company, valued at $18,814,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “$192.53” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Sunday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cintas from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cintas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $130.09 and a one year high of $210.38. The company has a market cap of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.10. Cintas had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services; First Aid and Safety Services; and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

