Creative Planning Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Creative Planning grew its position in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in CarMax were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 22,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 290,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CarMax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on CarMax from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Gabelli started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.22.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $2,901,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,393,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 74,130 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.25, for a total value of $5,726,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,631 shares in the company, valued at $11,636,244.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax opened at $73.30 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.56. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. analysts predict that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

