Craig Hallum Raises Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Price Target to $31.00

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) had its target price hoisted by Craig Hallum from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

WIFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Boingo Wireless from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Boingo Wireless from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.13.

WIFI traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,825,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,907. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.97 million, a P/E ratio of -59.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $16.20 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $59.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.52 million. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. analysts anticipate that Boingo Wireless will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boingo Wireless news, CEO David Hagan sold 19,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total value of $403,403.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 684,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Hovenier sold 20,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $506,848.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 383,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,852,718 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Boingo Wireless in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 12,828 shares during the period. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,830,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,446,000 after buying an additional 76,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices. It designs, builds, monitors, and maintains distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi, and small cell networks at managed and operated hotspot locations, such as airports, transportation hubs, stadiums, arenas, military bases, universities, convention centers, and office campuses in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia; and offers software applications and solutions to access its Wi-Fi network of approximately 1.5 million hotspots.

