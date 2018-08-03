Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Cracker Barrel shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Current-quarter and year estimates have also been revised downward over the last 90 days. The company reported lower-than-expected revenues in 10 of the trailing 13 quarters. Although comps at both restaurants and retail stores have improved in the last reported quarter, the overall sales environment still remains slightly challenging. Also, high labor costs, inflationary pressure and costs from sales building are expected to weigh on the company’s margins, going forward. Nevertheless, the company expects its enhanced focus on convenience, value and menu innovation to aid in fighting persistent challenges. Expansion of units, extensive marketing efforts, seasonal promotions, enhanced focus on retail business along with cost-saving initiatives should further drive growth.”

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $164.63.

CBRL traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,138. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $141.75 and a fifty-two week high of $179.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $721.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.05 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 12th. This is a positive change from Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 148,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 833.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,386,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $379,885,000 after acquiring an additional 59,146 shares in the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. The company's gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparels, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as candies, preserves, pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, and other food items.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.