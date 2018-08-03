Cowen Boosts ArcBest (ARCB) Price Target to $46.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $41.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued a hold rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised ArcBest from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised ArcBest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on ArcBest from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.89.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $46.40. 215,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,040. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $25.02 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.92.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.13. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $793.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.86 million. analysts anticipate that ArcBest will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

In other ArcBest news, Director William Legg sold 9,947 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total value of $468,105.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 5,589 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $262,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,880,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.